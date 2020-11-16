Turkey's benchmark stock index hit another all-time high Monday, increasing 0.13% at 1,292.99 points.

After starting the week at 1,304.70 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.70 points from 1,291.29 points at Friday's close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around TL 954 billion ($125 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of TL 29.5 billion.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,292.94, and 1,309.98 points as 52 stocks on the index rose and 40 fell compared to the previous close.

The Turkish lira weakened as much as 1% to 7.7575 from Friday's close of 7.6800. It stood at 7.7150 at 7:15 p.m. local time.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,878.40 by market close, down from $1,885.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.