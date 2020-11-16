Turkey's benchmark stock index hit another all-time high Monday, increasing 0.13% at 1,292.99 points.
After starting the week at 1,304.70 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1.70 points from 1,291.29 points at Friday's close.
The total market value of the BIST 100 was around TL 954 billion ($125 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of TL 29.5 billion.
On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,292.94, and 1,309.98 points as 52 stocks on the index rose and 40 fell compared to the previous close.
The Turkish lira weakened as much as 1% to 7.7575 from Friday's close of 7.6800. It stood at 7.7150 at 7:15 p.m. local time.
The price of one ounce of gold was $1,878.40 by market close, down from $1,885.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.