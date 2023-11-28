Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arm of the national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), has signed a deal with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) for maintenance services of seven Airbus A330 aircraft, a statement said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, the first aircraft’s maintenance began in Istanbul this week. The statement states that the remaining six aircraft will be serviced at Turkish Technic’s facilities in the coming months.

“Our high-quality services, reliable turnaround times and commitment to exceeding customer expectations set us apart as the trusted partner for new customers,” said Yasin Birinci, chief technical officer of Turkish Technic.

The agreement will pave the way for a long-term partnership between both parties, he added.

“SWISS is to explore the key strategic partners for MRO in the years to come. Turkish Airlines, with its big A330 fleet, is experienced with the product and we expect competitive performance,” Claus Bauer, SWISS’ vice president in charge of technical fleet management, said.

SWISS aims to foster a trustful partnership that provides value for both parties for long-term cooperation, Bauer underlined.

Turkish Technic provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, engineering, modification, tailor-made power-by-the-hour, and reconfiguration services to many domestic and international customers at five locations.

SWISS, Switzerland’s largest air carrier, is part of the Lufthansa Group and a member of Star Alliance.