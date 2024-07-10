Trade Minister Ömer Bolat attended on Tuesday a reception celebrating the National Day of Egypt, emphasizing the importance of strengthening trade, investment and cultural relations between Ankara and Cairo.

The reception was hosted by Egypt's Ambassador to Ankara, Amr Elhamamy, Bolat said on X, formerly Twitter.

"As Türkiye, we place great importance on strengthening our trade, investment and cultural relations with Egypt,” Bolat stated.

"We will continue to work on increasing our trade volume and diversifying our areas of cooperation with Egypt, with whom we have deep-rooted economic relations. We believe that developing cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt will positively contribute to regional peace and prosperity,” he added.

The minister also congratulated Egypt on its National Day, which is celebrated on July 23 and coincides with the annual commemoration of the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, when the modern Republic of Egypt was declared, ending the kingdom.

Positive momentum in diplomatic and trade relations between Türkiye and Egypt has revived recently, particularly amid President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Cairo earlier this year.

The visit marked a major step in normalizing ties with Egypt. In light of the rapprochement, Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi outlined their objective to raise the trade volume between the two countries to $15 billion.

The two nations signed a joint declaration on restructuring the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries, pledging to cooperate in various areas, including politics, security, trade and culture.