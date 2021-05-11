The Turkish economy saw a 49.9% annual rise in total turnover in March, according to the latest data released Tuesday.

The index posted the most significant change in the industrial sector, up 53.5% year-on-year in March, the data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) showed.

The trade sector registered an annual rise of 52.5%, while the services and construction indices increased by 39.9% and 27.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally and calendar-adjusted total turnover index was up 5.3% in the same month. The term "calendar-adjusted" is used to refer to data without calendar and holiday-originated effects.

“In detailing the total turnover index, industry increased by 5.7%, trade increased by 5.6%, services increased by 7.2% and construction decreased by 4.2% on a monthly basis in March 2021,” it added.

According to TurkStat, turnover is an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

Turnover indices are made up of sales of goods and services invoiced by enterprises in the reference month over a certain period to monitor developments on a quarterly and yearly basis, the report outlined.

All enterprises that declare their value-added tax to the Turkish Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index calculation.