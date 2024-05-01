Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Wednesday voiced confidence in reaching a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion (TL 162.60 billion) with Uzbekistan as he paid an official visit to the country.

"Our bilateral trade with Uzbekistan ... exceeded $3.1 billion by the end of 2023. We have full confidence that we will reach our $5 billion trade volume target set by our presidents soon," Yılmaz said on X, formerly Twitter, after a meeting with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov in the capital city Tashkent.

Yılmaz said he and Kuchkarov evaluated Turkish-Uzbek relations at the political, economic and cultural level, adding that they also assessed mutual investments in areas such as agriculture, construction, energy, water management, transportation and banking.

Underlining that Türkiye attaches great importance to Tashkent's role in the Organization of Turkic States, Yılmaz said they are observing Uzbekistan's "significant transformation" through ongoing reforms.

"We believe the cooperation based on the deep-rooted ties between our countries will give us even more strength," he added.

He thanked Kuchkarov and his delegation for their hospitality and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to increase.