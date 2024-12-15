Türkiye achieved its highest-ever November export volume to Kyrgyzstan, reaching $88.4 million, marking a nearly 28% rise compared to last year, according to a report on Sunday.

The increasing volumes show that the country continues to break export records in alternative markets. Strengthening relations with these markets yields positive results, significantly contributing to bilateral trade volumes.

As part of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Kyrgyzstan last month, 19 agreements were signed between the two countries.

Last year, the trade volume between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan approached $2 billion, and Türkiye ranked among the top five investors in Kyrgyzstan.

According to data compiled by the Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), Türkiye's exports to Kyrgyzstan in November increased by 27.9% compared to the same period last year, amounting to $88.4 million.

Industrial products dominated exports to Kyrgyzstan, with the top nine export sectors falling under the industrial category.

The jewelry sector led the way, with $37.9 million in exports last month. Other notable sectors included ready-to-wear and apparel ($8.5 million), chemicals and chemical products ($8.1 million), the automotive industry ($7.2 million), electrical and electronics ($5.3 million), textiles and raw materials ($4.3 million), machinery and equipment ($2.7 million), carpets ($2.5 million), and HVAC systems ($2.2 million).

In terms of export value growth, the jewelry sector saw the highest increase, rising by $33.1 million. Following this, the automotive industry shipments grew by $5.6 million, chemicals and chemical products by $3.6 million, electrical and electronics by $3 million, and HVAC systems by $1.1 million.

On a provincial level, companies based in Istanbul accounted for the largest share of exports to Kyrgyzstan in November, with $65.8 million. Bursa followed with $5.9 million, Ankara and Gaziantep with $3.3 million each, and Izmir with $2.1 million.