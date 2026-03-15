The fieldwork for the most comprehensive general agricultural census in Türkiye in history of the republic, conducted in cooperation between the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, has been largely completed, according to a report on Sunday.

The census, which began in July last year to collect data that plays a crucial role in shaping agricultural policies, has reached its final stage, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the statistics office.

Accordingly, the fieldwork for the most comprehensive general agricultural census has been mostly completed.

Surveys were conducted with 96% of the approximately 4.2 million producers and farmers targeted in the study. The remaining 4% largely consists of individuals who could not be reached or who passed away.

The census collected detailed information on many structural aspects of agricultural enterprises, including legal status, management, land use, ownership type, irrigation status, livestock holdings, use of tools and machinery, and other productive activities, the report by AA said.

The work of the census offices, which played an active role in the data collection process carried out since July of last year, ended on Jan. 30. For the few remaining surveys, data collection continues by phone, conducted by about 300 part-time project staff working in TurkStat's regional directorates.

Moreover, in the first half of this year, the analysis and quality control of the data collected from the field are planned to be conducted, and in the second half, the main results are planned to be shared with the public.

Additionally, in April and May, three separate thematic studies will be carried out using sampling as part of the "General Agricultural Census Project."

The results of research on the themes of "agricultural labor," "use of technology in agriculture," and "animal shelters, fertilizer, and soil management" are expected to be published in 2027.