Special discounts and campaigns for retirees in Türkiye are set to be provided at numerous locations, including leading supermarket chains and clothing stores, online marketplace PTT AVM and markets run by Agricultural Credit Cooperatives, according to a top official Monday.

"We will initiate special discounts and campaigns for retirees at PTT AVM, Agricultural Credit Cooperative Markets, Turkish Airlines (THY), the Turkish State Railways (TCDD), GSM operators, cinemas and theaters, and PTT Cargo," Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said during a visit to central Kırşehir province.

"Additionally, we will provide special discounts for retirees at leading chain supermarkets and clothing stores in Türkiye. By signing protocols with the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB), we will lay the foundations for our retirees to travel across Türkiye city by city free of charge on cultural tours," he added.

Delivering a speech at the provincial directorate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Kırşehir, the minister noted that the Turkish economy expanded by 4.5% in 2023, making it the fastest-growing country among EU countries.

He also recalled that Türkiye exceeded the $1 trillion figure in gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time in history.

Highlighting that per capita income reached its highest level in history at $13,110 Işıkhan further said: "The labor force data for 2023 has been announced. In 2023, the unemployment rate decreased by 1 percentage point compared to the previous year, reaching 9.4%."

By referring to the data announced earlier during the day by the country's statistical authority, the minister said that both the total unemployment and youth unemployment rates are at their lowest levels in the past 10 years.

"Both the employment rate for women, youth and the total population, as well as the labor force participation rate, are at their highest levels in the past 21 years," he noted.

Despite all obstacles and financial crises, Işıkhan pointed out that the Turkish economy has grown steadily, and he noted that inflation would decline by the end of the year.

Emphasizing that the welfare of 85 million citizens, including workers, employers, laborers, civil servants and retirees, is synonymous with Türkiye's welfare and strength, Işıkhan said: "A sustainable social security system has been built with the steps taken under the AK Party."

"To express our gratitude and respect to our esteemed retirees and to announce that they are on our agenda and that we will continue to implement steps to facilitate their lives in every way, with the approval of our esteemed president, we declared 2024 as the 'year of retirees,'" he said.

He also mentioned they were working with both public and other banks to ensure an increase in promotions and conveyed that once bank protocols enter into force retirees would be able to avail of these by applying to banks.

"Applications at public banks started today. In addition, holiday bonus payments to our retirees will be deposited into their bank accounts between April 2-5, before Eid al-Fitr," the minister informed.