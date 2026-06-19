Türkiye on Friday said it had approved Uber Technologies Inc.'s acquisition of ​the delivery arm ​of Turkish company Getir from ⁠Emirati controlling shareholder ​Mubadala.

The global logistics giant said ⁠in February it had agreed to acquire ⁠Getir's ​delivery arm, ​expanding the U.S.-based company's Turkish ​footprint.

"The commitment by Uber ​Technologies Inc. to invest a total of US$500 ​million in Türkiye ​is expected to support high-quality ‌employment, ⁠strengthen local engineering capabilities, and positively contribute to the development ​of ​Türkiye's ⁠digital and technology infrastructure," the Competition Authority (RK) said on Friday.

The deal comes after Uber purchased the majority of the stake in another popular delivery service firm – Trendyol Go – in Türkiye last year.

Following the closing of the deal, Uber said it plans to combine Getir and Trendyol Go.

Uber also announced last year it would establish a software and technology development center in Türkiye, with plans to invest $200 million.