Türkiye and Armenia launched direct air cargo trade as of the first day of 2023, amid normalization efforts between the two countries, diplomatic sources said Friday.

According to the sources, the decision was disclosed to Turkish exporters' associations by the Turkish Trade Ministry.

After years of hostilities, Ankara and Yerevan resolved to mend ties. Last January, the first round of normalization talks was held in Moscow, and both parties agreed to continue negotiations "without any preconditions." Two more rounds of negotiations were then held in February and May.

On Feb. 2, 2022, the two countries resumed commercial flights after a two-year hiatus.

A historic bilateral meeting also took place between the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Armenia on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 12.

Ankara has been mending ties with several regional countries and has emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation, within this scope steps were also taken with Armenia, particularly following the latest Karabakh war between Baku and Yerevan.

The land border between the two neighbors has been closed since 1993, in the wake of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Türkiye and Armenia restored diplomatic contact last December after they were suspended for years.