Turkish manufacturers of gifts and promotional materials for Christmas and New Year's have boosted their exports to reach the $500 million figure in 2025, according to a report on Sunday, citing the sector's representative.

Mehmet Yücetürk, the president of the Promotional Products Manufacturers and Sellers Association (PROMOTÜRK), said that they have increased both the number of countries they receive orders from and their revenue in Christmas and New Year gift exports.

"Our exports (in 2025) reached $500 million, up 25% compared to the previous year," Yücetürk told Anadolu Agency (AA).

As demand for gifts for special occasions continues to rise among companies, institutions and consumers both abroad and in Türkiye, the range of products in this field is also becoming increasingly diverse. In recent years, electronic products and gift sets have gained greater prominence in promotional items, while there has been little change in the traditional gifts that have become classics during religious holidays.

During the Christmas and New Year period, demand for promotional and gift items increases, particularly among Christians. This rising demand is reflected in increased promotional production activity by businesses in Türkiye.

Speaking on the issue, Yücetürk emphasized that Christmas celebrations are given great importance abroad, adding: "Due to Christmas, the potential for gift-giving is very high among both individuals and institutions. For this reason, Türkiye carries out very intensive promotional activities for Christmas and New Year gift items."

Stating that they set a target of $500 million in Christmas and New Year gift exports this year, Yücetürk said they participated in international trade fairs and stepped up their marketing activities accordingly.

"As a result of our efforts, we increased both the number of countries we receive orders from and our revenues in Christmas and New Year gift exports. Our exports of Christmas and New Year gift items (in 2025) reached $500 million, a 25% increase compared to the previous year."

He stated that the highest sales of Christmas and New Year gift items were made to European Union countries, saying: “This is because the promotional sector is directly related to the level of development. Accordingly, our sales to developed EU countries in this area are increasing every year.”

Moreover, emphasizing that sales to Middle Eastern and African countries have also risen significantly, Yücetürk added that the number of countries to which exports are made in this field exceeds 100.