Türkiye has the potential to emerge as a regional leader by showing how ambitious climate action can fuel economic growth, enhance energy security and draw international investment, according to the U.N.'s top climate official.

"Türkiye can lead by example, especially within the region, by showing how climate targets go hand-in-hand with economic growth," Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said.

"Türkiye has unique advantages – huge capacity for wind and solar, vibrant small and medium enterprises, and a young population. These advantages, combined with stronger targets, are a recipe for success," Stiell told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Türkiye has limited oil and natural gas resources and suffers from a high current account deficit due to vast energy imports.

Over the past two decades, it has significantly diversified its energy resources, mainly aimed at reducing its heavy external dependence while helping it develop its domestic capabilities.

It has been incentivizing investments in renewable power plants since 2005 to reduce its high import bill and insulate itself from geopolitical risks.

Stiell, speaking about his visit to Türkiye this week, praised the country's clean energy progress, stressing that it is well-positioned for further steps through a new national climate plan.

He urged Türkiye to build on its current clean energy momentum and submit an enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) this year.

"In 2024, Türkiye was in the top 10 countries with the largest absolute solar capacity additions," he said.

"A more ambitious NDC, a new national climate plan and targets, would send a strong signal to global investors that Türkiye is committed to accelerating the transformation in its energy and power sectors – going further and faster to meet rising demand."

While Türkiye's electricity consumption has tripled in the last two decades, it is expected to increase even faster in the coming years due to the long-term energy transformation, which involves replacing fossil fuel energy with electricity.

The country boasts more than 33 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity in wind and solar energy. It plans to lift this figure to 120 GW by 2035, according to the government's targets.

Türkiye aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with its commitment to become a net-zero emission economy by 2053.

Stiell noted that stronger climate commitments could yield wide-ranging benefits: "It can save billions of dollars through reduced fossil fuel imports, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, all while reducing its current account deficit, which will have very positive implications for the economy.

"In 2023, Türkiye attracted $1.4 billion for non-hydro renewables. Solar, wind, and hydrogen are all poised to take off."

According to Stiell, the submission of a strengthened NDC is "a real opportunity" to boost energy independence and create lasting economic growth.

Transition leadership

Stiell highlighted the global shift toward clean energy and said countries that invest early are already seeing significant returns.

"Germany's energy transition created a large clean energy workforce. Morocco's solar investments positioned it as a regional energy leader," he said. "India wants to become a solar superpower. Nigeria sees huge opportunities across society to reduce dependence on diesel generators."

He also emphasized the central role of the private sector.

"The private sector's role is particularly important, and the returns for the private sector stand to be significant, across every major economy," he said.

A just transition must also remain a priority: "A just transition plan, including retraining and investment in affected communities, is also essential. Türkiye can lead the world in ensuring no worker or community associated with the fossil fuel industry is left behind."

On whether tougher climate targets pose an economic burden, Stiell pointed to the importance of international cooperation and financial mechanisms.

"International climate finance, technology partnerships, and regional cooperation are key. Access to EU climate-linked funding can help reduce upfront transition costs. Clear policy frameworks and stronger NDCs can also unlock investment from the private sector by improving market confidence and reducing regulatory risk," he said.

He also pointed to the role of Türkiye’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) in supporting competitiveness.

In other countries, similar carbon pricing mechanisms have generated revenues that are reinvested to fund clean energy efforts, he noted.

Business readiness, climate resilience

During his two-day visit to Türkiye that wrapped up Wednesday, Stiell met with Turkish civil society and business leaders, noting strong enthusiasm and readiness to contribute to the country's green transition.

"On my trip I've heard how clear policies and climate ambition can support national growth, drive innovation, and create export opportunities. The private sector in this country is dynamic. Early action gives companies a competitive edge in global markets," he said.

"And it isn't just about existing energy – Turkish companies have all the tools to become a leader in new forms of green technology and manufacturing."

Stiell also stressed the importance of policymaking that includes civil society, especially youth.

"Their representation in climate action and policymaking will ensure NDCs are well-aligned with national and local needs, and ensure that the most vulnerable segments of society, including women, youth, and poorer people, participate and benefit from the transition," he said.

Stronger climate targets, he added, must also focus on adaptation and resilience.

"Stronger NDCs help direct investment not only into emissions reduction but also into building resilience. Türkiye is already facing serious climate risks, including wildfires and water scarcity," he said.

"A well-designed national climate plan can support early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, drought and wildfire management, and climate-resilient infrastructure, which are essential for safeguarding hard-won economic gains and achieving long-term development targets."

Stiell welcomed Türkiye's progress on a national adaptation strategy and said sharing lessons with other nations will be key.

"A new national strategy on adaptation, launched last year, can help build momentum, and the submission of a National Adaptation Plan to the U.N. can help other countries learn lessons about what works."