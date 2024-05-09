Trade Minister Ömer Bolat dismissed Thursday an Israeli official's claims of Ankara easing its trade ban with Israel, saying they are "absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality."

"We stand behind the decision we have taken as a government regarding trade with Israel. This decision remains valid," Bolat said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The trade ban with Israel will remain in place "until a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and humanitarian aid flow to the region is secured," he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz claimed earlier on Thursday in a social media post that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had retreated from his earlier position and lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.

Türkiye announced earlier this month that it would halt all trade activities with Israel following the introduction of export curbs covering some 54 product groups earlier in April.

NATO member Türkiye is among the harshest critics of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Erdoğan has branded Israel a "terrorist state," repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire and accused it of carrying out war crimes and genocide in the Palestinian enclave.