Türkiye is exploring new investment projects in Somalia’s central state of Galmudug, according to a statement by the Turkish envoy to the country on Tuesday.

After arriving in Dusmareb, the capital of Galmudug, a delegation led by Türkiye’s ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, held talks with Ahmed Abdi Karie, the state’s president, along with his Cabinet.

They discussed establishing infrastructure projects in the Galmudug state and the role of Turkish investments.

"We held productive consultations on steps that could be taken for the establishment of the infrastructure needed for the development of Galmudug and the role of potential Turkish investments in this process,” Aktaş said in a statement issued by the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu.

Türkiye, a longtime close ally of Somalia, has invested in its education, infrastructure and health sectors, as well as provided extensive humanitarian aid.

Türkiye also has its largest overseas military facility in the capital, Mogadishu, to train the Somali National Army.