Türkiye Sheep Goat Breeders' Central Union (TÜDKIYEB) Chairperson Nihat Çelik Wednesday assured there are no issues with the supply of red meat ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan despite the recent earthquakes that also affected agriculture and farms in the southeast of Türkiye.

“While we anticipate a steady supply of red meat during Ramadan, precautions must be taken to prevent opportunistic individuals from hiking up prices,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

As farmers in Kahramanmaraş work to recover from the massive earthquakes, they are also striving to maintain their production levels without disruption, Çelik added.

The official also noted that in 2021, the total production of red meat was approximately 2 million tons, with sheep and goats accounting for around 25% of this figure. He further explained that while there was a slight decrease in the country's animal population last year, input costs saw a significant increase of over 100%.

Regarding the upcoming month of Ramadan, Çelik said although consumption typically rises during this period, price hikes tend to occur. Çelik added that it is crucial to take measures against opportunistic individuals who aim to increase prices during Ramadan, even though there is no shortage of supply.

According to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli, the recent increase in red meat prices cannot be attributed to breeders who are struggling to make a profit and earn a decent income from their products. Instead, he argues, suppliers, intermediaries and opportunists are the ones responsible for the surge in meat prices.

Pakdemirli emphasized that the recent earthquake in the region cannot be used as an excuse for the price hike. "Those who are using the disaster as a pretext for raising red meat prices are opportunists,” he added.

Pakdemirli has highlighted the importance of developing small-scale cattle breeding as a solution to the current red meat price crisis.

The minister also pointed out that over the past 50-60 years, pasture areas in Türkiye have shrunk, grazing capacity has declined, and the quality of grazing land has deteriorated due to excessive and unplanned grazing. While the emphasis has been on cattle breeding to close the red meat deficit, sheep and goat breeding have been neglected until recently.

He also emphasized the vital role of small family businesses in agriculture, which constitute the majority of agricultural enterprises in the country. However, these businesses often struggle to compete with larger companies that benefit from subsidies and can afford to withdraw from unprofitable sectors, leaving facilities idle.

Pakdemirli stressed that small-scale cattle breeding must be developed to ensure price stability in the red meat market.