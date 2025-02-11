Türkiye has lifted restrictions on Syrian imports, Syria's state news agency SANA said on Tuesday, citing the country's ports authority.

The move came after discussions with Türkiye's Trade Ministry, the report said, quoting Mazen Alloush, director of relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

Ankara and Damascus, under the new Syrian administration, last month announced they had agreed to re-evaluate customs tariffs for certain products and to start negotiations to re-enact a free trade agreement.

The trade deal was suspended in 2011, when the civil war began in Syria. Opposition forces ousted longtime dictator Bashar Assad in December and Türkiye has pledged support to rebuild the country and revive its economy.

Last year, Türkiye's exports to Syria stood at $2.2 billion, while its imports were $437 million, according to official data.

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines is one of a handful of carriers to have resumed flights to Damascus after a 13-year suspension.