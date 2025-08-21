Türkiye has imposed a full ban on maritime traffic connected to Israel, prohibiting both Israel-flagged or Israel-owned vessels from entering Turkish ports and Türkiye-flagged ships from sailing to Israel, local media reported on Thursday.

The move marks the latest action by Türkiye, which halted all trade with Israel more than a year ago over Israeli genocidal attacks on Gaza and remains an outspoken critic of its policies.

The restrictions cover Israel-related cargo, including transshipment containers, meaning that no goods bound for or coming from Israel will be handled at Turkish ports, the private broadcaster NTV said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Authorities are additionally requiring shipowners to sign a declaration confirming that their vessels are not engaged in operations linked to Israel and are not carrying cargo or military equipment destined for the country.

Earlier on Thursday, a separate report said Turkish port authorities had begun informally requiring shipping agents for letters declaring that vessels are not linked to Israel and are not carrying military or hazardous cargo bound for the country.

The harbor master's office had verbally instructed port agents to provide written assurances, Reuters reported citing shipping sources. One of the sources said the instruction applied to ports across Türkiye.

The second source said vessels arriving directly from Israel or departing to Israeli ports would no longer be permitted to dock at Turkish ports, according to information provided by the port authority of the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

Turkish-flagged ships will also be prohibited from calling at Israeli ports, according to the source.

The move could further complicate shipments to Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have targetted ships in the Red Sea since 2023 in what they call an act of solidarity with Palestinians.

The new guarantee letter should state that vessel owners, managers, and operators have no ties to Israel, and that certain types of cargo, including explosives and radioactive materials or military equipment, are not on board en route to Israel, the second source said.

In May last year, Türkiye severed trade with Israel worth $7 billion annually until a permanent cease-fire and humanitarian aid were secured in Gaza.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, according to figures from the local health authorities, which the United Nations considers reliable.

Most of the roughly 2 million inhabitants in the Palestinian enclave have been displaced, many areas have been reduced to rubble and the population faces the threat of famine.

Israel has been facing heightened international condemnation of its restrictions on food and medicine reaching Gaza.

Some 154 adults have died from malnutrition-related causes since late June, and 112 children have died from malnutrition-related causes since the war began, officials say.