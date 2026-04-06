The Turkish competition watchdog on Monday said it had launched an investigation into 19 companies operating in Türkiye’s health insurance market over allegations that they may have coordinated premium pricing.

The probe follows a preliminary inquiry based on complaints and tip-offs alleging that health insurance companies may have jointly determined, increased or fixed premiums, the Competition Authority (RK) said in a statement.

The board is also examining allegations that companies may have shared customers, regions or products, exchanged sensitive information such as pricing, costs and risk data, and entered into exclusionary agreements with health care providers.

Among the companies named in the investigation are Allianz Sigorta, Anadolu Sigorta, Aveon Global Sigorta, AXA Sigorta, Hepiyi Sigorta, Zurich Sigorta, Acıbadem Sağlık Hizmetleri and Memorial Sağlık Yatırımları.

Other companies reportedly included in the investigation include Medisa Sigorta, a subsidiary of Agesa Hayat ve Emeklilik.

Several companies, including Anadolu Sigorta, said in regulatory filings that the launch of an investigation does not mean the firms have violated competition law or will necessarily face penalties.