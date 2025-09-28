Türkiye's top competition body said on Saturday that it fined 13 poultry producers in the country a total of TL 3.7 billion (approximately $89 million) following the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation on grounds of exchanging information related to pricing.

"According to the decision, manufacturers and suppliers will now be required to implement price lists immediately upon announcing them to their buyers. This will prevent the competitive exchange of information between sellers and buyers that occurs when prices are shared in advance," the Competition Authority (RK) said in a statement.

The companies Beypiliç, Bolez, Keskinoğlu, Lezita and Şenpiliç, which entered into a settlement, were fined a total of approximately TL 1 billion, including the reductions granted under the settlement, according to the statement.

The other parties to the investigation, including Akpiliç, Aspiliç, Bakpiliç, Banvit, Bupiliç, Erpiliç, Gedik and Hastavuk, were fined a total of approximately TL 2.7 billion, the authority said.

"Thus, the total administrative fines imposed as part of this major investigation into the white meat sector reached TL 3.7 billion," it added.

"The measures taken, along with the fines, will fundamentally change the prevailing habits of the sector," it concluded.