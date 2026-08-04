Türkiye has joined a small group of countries capable of producing advanced infrared detectors after its top defense contractor developed a new generation of electro-optical sensors for use across a wide range of military platforms.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Aselsan introduced its domestically developed infrared detector family, designed for applications ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and air defense missiles to next-generation combat aircraft and armored vehicles.

The defense electronics maker said it had developed the most critical electro-optical components for strategic systems using national capabilities.

"Leveraging our expertise in microelectronics, we have positioned Türkiye among the select countries capable of developing and manufacturing infrared detectors," Aselsan said.

According to the company, the new detector family has been developed in both cooled and uncooled configurations to meet different operational requirements.

Aselsan produces radar equipment, drone components and air-defense systems and is Türkiye's most valuable publicly traded company in market capitalization terms.

Supporting key defense platforms

The domestically developed detectors are already being integrated into several major Turkish defense programs, the company said.

It cited their use in the Yamgöz 200 surveillance system fitted to the Altay main battle tank, the Toygun electro-optical system aboard the Bayraktar Kızılelma unmanned combat aircraft, and sensors used in the Hisar air defense missile system, part of Türkiye's multilayered Steel Dome air defense architecture.

The infrared detectors are intended to enhance the ability of these platforms to detect, identify and track targets at night and in adverse weather conditions.

Strategic technology

Infrared detectors are among the most critical components in modern electro-optical systems, enabling thermal imaging, target acquisition, missile seekers, reconnaissance payloads and precision targeting systems.

Aselsan said the technology is also used in unmanned aerial systems, missile seeker heads, targeting systems and the electro-optical suite of Türkiye's indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet Kaan.

Only a limited number of technologically advanced countries currently manufacture high-performance military-grade infrared detectors, making the capability an important benchmark of technological sophistication.

Infrared detectors are also used in a range of civilian sectors, including industrial inspection, security, environmental monitoring and scientific imaging.

The ability to produce such sensors domestically provides strategic advantages by improving surveillance and target detection capabilities in low-visibility environments, including darkness, dust, smoke and fog, while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical defense technologies.