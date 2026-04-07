Türkiye, Jordan and Syria signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding on transport cooperation on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity and boost trade across a key North-South corridor.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, speaking after a meeting in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart Nidal Qatamin and Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr, said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to regional development and prosperity.

"This is not merely a technical meeting on transport, but a strong declaration of will for the welfare of our peoples and regional development,” Uraloğlu said, emphasizing the importance of political and economic stability supported by efficient logistics.

He noted that activating the Türkiye-Syria-Jordan axis at full capacity would significantly increase export potential and transit revenues for all three countries, creating a multiplier effect for regional economies.

Uraloğlu highlighted the strategic importance of establishing a fully functional North-South transport corridor, supported by modernized road and rail infrastructure. He also underscored the need to reduce transit fees, taxes and additional costs to facilitate smoother cross-border transportation.

The minister said that the trilateral mechanism would help remove barriers facing transport operators, expand opportunities in rail transport and revitalize ports, ultimately contributing to sustainable trade growth.

Referring to historical ties, Uraloğlu highlighted the symbolic and practical importance of reviving the Hejaz Railway – originally built by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II and inaugurated in 1908 to link Istanbul with Mecca, Medina, Yemen and Damascus – in line with modern standards, while also prioritizing the development of new rail connections among the three countries.

He further pointed to the integration of maritime routes, noting that Türkiye and Syria’s Mediterranean port capacity, combined with Jordan’s strategic access to the Red Sea via the Gulf of Aqaba, should be evaluated as a unified logistics network.

"Aqaba Port can serve as a land-sea bridge, transporting goods arriving from the north to the Red Sea and beyond,” he said.

Uraloğlu added that technical delegations are expected to visit Saudi Arabia next week as part of broader efforts to extend connectivity across the Arabian Peninsula and link it to Central Asia and Europe.