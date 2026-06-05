Türkiye's competition watchdog on Friday said it had launched an investigation into Meta over its artificial intelligence practices and imposed an interim measure on the tech giant.

The investigation covers the economic entity comprising Meta Platforms, Inc., Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, WhatsApp LLC, and Meta Platforms Istanbul Bilişim Hizmetleri Ltd.

The Competition Authority (RK) said the decision followed a preliminary inquiry into whether Meta violated the competition law.

The probe will assess whether the company breached rules by integrating its Meta AI service into WhatsApp and restricting third-party AI providers from offering services through the messaging platform.

Interim measure

During the preliminary inquiry, the board said it found serious indications that Meta's practices prevented third-party general-purpose generative AI chatbots and assistants from providing services through WhatsApp as a primary platform, potentially constituting a violation of competition rules.

To prevent irreparable harm pending a final decision, the board imposed an interim measure.

Under the ruling, Meta must establish conditions enabling third-party general-purpose generative AI chatbots and assistants to provide services through WhatsApp as a primary platform.

The authority said those conditions must not create de facto or economic obstacles that would hinder the provision of such services.

If Meta fails to comply with the obligations set out in the interim measure within one month of receiving the reasoned decision, the company will face administrative fines.