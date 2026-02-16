Trade volume between Türkiye and the Kingdom of Morocco exceeded $5 billion for the first time last year, a senior official said on Monday, highlighting accelerating economic ties between the two countries.

Mohammed Ali Lazreq, Morocco's ambassador to Ankara, said bilateral relations in recent years have gained "tangible momentum," particularly in economic and commercial fields, driven by deep-rooted ties and high-level political will.

"Trade volume has, for the first time since the free trade agreement entered into force, surpassed the $5 billion level," Lazreq told Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to data from the Turkish Trade Ministry, bilateral trade exceeded $4.9 billion in 2024. Figures from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM) showed Türkiye's exports to Morocco rose above $3.9 billion in 2025.

The upward trend has continued into 2026, with exports in January increasing 18.7% year-over-year to more than $305 million.

Efforts to improve trade balance

Lazreq noted that while the growing volume reflects strong demand for Turkish goods and services, it also reveals a trade imbalance in Türkiye's favor, pointing to a widening Moroccan trade deficit.

He said Rabat has begun consultations with Turkish authorities to develop mechanisms and a roadmap aimed at restoring a healthier balance in bilateral trade.

Meetings held in Ankara and Rabat have focused on boosting trade momentum while addressing structural imbalances, he added.

Investment appeal

The ambassador said Morocco remains an attractive destination for international investors, citing political and macroeconomic stability, strategic geographic positioning and modern infrastructure, alongside reforms and incentives designed to support investment.

He noted that Morocco aims to position itself as a competitive industrial and logistics hub linking Europe and Africa, offering favorable conditions for foreign companies, including Turkish firms, through tax incentives and investment support mechanisms.

Administrative procedures for company establishment and permits have also been simplified, particularly through regional investment centers.

Morocco's key import sectors include automotive, textiles, energy and industrial raw materials, Lazreq said.

Call for deeper cooperation

Lazreq emphasized the importance of building a balanced, sustainable economic partnership based on mutual benefit and expanding bilateral investment opportunities.

He also highlighted Morocco's preparations to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, saying the large-scale event would generate new investment opportunities through major infrastructure and development projects.

"We invite Turkish companies to explore investment opportunities in Morocco and benefit from the country's logistical proximity, trade openness and sectoral incentives," he said.