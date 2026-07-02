Türkiye and the Netherlands agreed on a new road map to advance commercial and economic cooperation during the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Netherlands Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Thursday.

"We successfully held the 6th Meeting of the Türkiye-Netherlands JETCO today in The Hague," Bolat wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The meeting was co-chaired by Bolat and Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma.

Bolat said the two sides "outlined the road map for commercial and economic cooperation” between Türkiye and the Netherlands for the upcoming period.

Under the JETCO framework, the two countries discussed ways to advance cooperation in strategic areas, including bilateral trade and investments, contracting and technical consultancy services, cooperation in third countries, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), energy, agriculture, water management, transportation, financial cooperation, and the circular economy.

The ministers also exchanged views on key items on the EU agenda, particularly the modernization of the customs union and green transformation.

Bolat said Türkiye and the Netherlands reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening their strong economic partnership based on mutual benefit, while expanding cooperation into new areas.

He noted that bilateral trade volume rose from $6.3 billion in 2015 to $13.3 billion in 2025, more than doubling over the decade.

The Netherlands remains Türkiye’s largest foreign investor, with an investment stock of $39.2 billion, while Turkish investments in the Netherlands reached $24.3 billion, according to Bolat.

The Netherlands is one of Türkiye’s key economic partners in Europe, with close ties in trade, logistics, agriculture, energy, water technologies, finance and investment. The country also serves as an important base for Turkish companies expanding into European markets.

JETCO meetings are designed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties by bringing together public authorities and business representatives from both countries. The mechanism also provides a platform to address trade barriers, identify new areas of cooperation and support private-sector partnerships.

Bolat said the common vision set out in the 6th JETCO Protocol signed at the meeting would "pave the way for new opportunities in trade, investment, and technology,” contribute to stronger partnerships between Turkish and Dutch companies, and further deepen economic ties.