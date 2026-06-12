Officials and businesspeople from Türkiye and North Macedonia gathered on Friday to address ways to boost their bilateral trade volume and evaluate new investment opportunities.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the deep-rooted bonds between the two friendly nations enabled them to build a strong economic partnership.

That was echoed by North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognize his country's independence in 1991, adding that political friendship should translate into concrete economic cooperation.

Bolat said the trade between the two countries had reached $886 million (TL 40.98 billion) as of the end of 2025.

"We are moving step-by-step toward our common goal of a $2 billion bilateral trade volume," Bolat told the Türkiye-North Macedonia Business Forum in Istanbul.

He pointed out that Turkish contracting companies have successfully completed 45 projects worth $2 billion in North Macedonia so far.

The minister expressed that around 1,000 Turkish companies provided employment in various sectors, including services, banking, and manufacturing.

Bolat underlined that Turkish state lender Halkbank maintains a strong position in the Balkan country with 49 branches and 800 employees.

He added that officials continued negotiations to modernize the free trade agreement to cover e-commerce and services sectors.

The minister also noted that Turkish contractors stood ready to take part in the EU Growth Plan projects allocated for North Macedonia.

Doors open for Turkish investors

Also addressing the forum, Mickoski invited Turkish businesspeople to invest in his country.

"The doors are open, the opportunities are real, and we can build the future together," Mickoski said.

Pointing out that more than 1 million citizens in Türkiye had roots in North Macedonia, he said he wanted them to see the country as a tangible opportunity for the future.

"There are few countries in the world that can boast of such deep human ties as exist between both countries today," he noted.

He highlighted the country's geographical position as a natural gateway connecting the Middle East, Türkiye and Southeast Europe with the central part of the European continent.

He stated that Turkish firms could establish production facilities integrated into the European supply chain and place their products on European markets under exceptionally favorable conditions.

Mickoski stressed that his government implemented a series of reforms to improve the business climate, reduce administrative procedures and digitize public services.

He said: "My country is emerging as a country that offers stability, predictability and exceptionally favorable conditions for business development."

He mentioned that North Macedonia ranked as one of the most competitive business destinations in the Western Balkans region today.

Noting that many Turkish companies already operate successfully in various industries within the country, he said new investors would enter a familiar environment with an established business ecosystem.

Mickoski underscored that North Macedonia featured a young, educated workforce, a stable financial system, and modern technological development zones ready to support foreign capital.

He revealed that the government has prepared a National Development Strategy that spans until 2044 in partnership with the U.N. Development Programme.

The strategy identified 13 key areas with the greatest potential for growth, aiming to transform the country into a regional hub for production, logistics, modern technologies and energy.

The prime minister asserted that the government aimed to build an economy that competed through quality, innovation and productivity rather than low costs.

Mickoski invited Turkish businesspeople to take advantage of the strong political will and dynamic economic conditions to build a successful future together.

"Our goal is not just to attract investment; our goal is to build a long-term partnership that will create value for both partners," he added.

Transport corridors

At the forum, officials also evaluated infrastructure investments and strategic partnerships in transportation corridors.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said historical ties between Türkiye and North Macedonia reach higher levels day-by-day.

He stressed that the wars around Türkiye's region have caused critical warnings regarding the urgent need to develop numerous alternatives for transport corridors.

Türkiye has made a $355 billion investment in infrastructure, specifically transportation infrastructure, over the past 23 years.

"We estimate that this will contribute $2 trillion to the national economy over the next 10 years. Through this initiative, we are also contributing to the employment of 1.2 million people annually," Uraloğlu noted.

He said the cooperation agreement between the Turkish State Railways and the North Macedonian Railway Infrastructure Agency (PERI) will significantly contribute to enhancing the two countries' mutual cooperation.

"We are situated at a highly strategic point connecting Europe and Asia; therefore, we are gradually increasing these transit points day by day," he said.

Uraloğlu noted that for the planned railway line passing through the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul, Türkiye secured a loan of $6.75 billion from six international institutions led by the World Bank.

He added: "We are also working on a corridor originating from the Gulf region, the Development Road Corridor.

"If we had completed this corridor today, we wouldn't have had the Strait of Hormuz dominate the global agenda to such an extent due to traffic from Iraq."

He also said Türkiye is ready for all forms of cooperation with North Macedonia, and it is ready to share all its expertise.

EU growth plan provides new financial instruments

North Macedonia's Minister of European Affairs Bekim Sali stated that Turkish companies have a significant presence in North Macedonia and contributed greatly to the development of industry and infrastructure.

Sali emphasized that the government remains committed to creating a stable, predictable and competitive business environment that encourages investment.

He expressed that the European Union growth plan provides new financial instruments aimed at accelerating economic convergence with the bloc.

The minister underlined that the eighth and 10th corridors represent economic growth, mobility and regional integration projects rather than just transportation routes.

Sali invited Turkish companies to actively explore opportunities in renewable energy, green transition manufacturing and digitalization.

Confidence in North Macedonian economy

North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski said the two countries maintain a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and political trust.

Mucunski stated that the presence of more than three 1,000 Turkish companies in the country showed a clear expression of confidence in the North Macedonian economy.

The minister noted that the bilateral trade volume reaching nearly $1 billion last year represented only the beginning of their economic goals.

He expressed that the government integrated foreign trade into the portfolio of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to put economic diplomacy at the heart of foreign policy.

Mucunski emphasized that the real measure of success would be the partnerships that the companies would establish and the contracts to be concluded.

Important market for Turkish contractors

Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Chair Nail Olpak announced that Turkish businesspeople aim to double the trade volume between Türkiye and North Macedonia.

Olpak stated that North Macedonia's position along 10 European corridors carries great importance for Turkish construction companies and logistics firms.

He expressed that Türkiye's expertise in solar, wind, and energy efficiency adds value to North Macedonia's renewable energy goals.

He mentioned that the business community needs to overcome limited financial opportunities and shortages of skilled labor to expand investments.

Olpak called for more focus on sectoral diversification to deepen the existing economic relations between the two countries.

Structural commitments

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Regional Director Nick Hartmann emphasized that sustainable development goals required private sector investments rather than just public funds.

He stated that North Macedonia's national development strategy for the next 20 years included structural commitments to build investor confidence.

Hartmann expressed that they created an investor map to connect national priorities with global goals.

He added that this map aimed to mobilize capital by providing concrete data on risk profiles and return potential to international partners.