Türkiye and Oman on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, covering areas from hydrocarbon exploration to renewable energy.

The agreement was formalized during Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar’s visit to Oman, according to a statement by the ministry.

The deal was signed by Bayraktar and Omani Energy and Minerals Minister Salim bin Nasser bin Said Al Aufi.

Under the MoU, the two countries will work together across the entire oil and natural gas value chain, including exploration, transportation and refining.

Bayraktar emphasized that the scope of the agreement also extends to the exchange of technical knowledge and joint projects in fields such as electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency and hydrogen technologies.

On the sidelines of the visit, a tripartite agreement was also reached between Türkiye’s state energy company, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Oman’s Ministry of Energy and OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP).

Under the deal, the three parties will jointly evaluate certain oil and gas fields in Oman over a three-month period.