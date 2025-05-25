Turkish authorities announced Sunday it decided to open an anti-dumping investigation into the import of certain Chinese-origin products, including solar panel junction boxes, sodium gluconate and aluminum frames for photovoltaic (PV) panels.

The "Communiques on Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports" prepared by the Trade Ministry were published in the Official Gazette and entered into force.

With the communiques, it was understood that sufficient information, documents and evidence were found within the scope of the investigation carried out as a result of the application made by domestic manufacturing companies, and the principles regarding the anti-dumping investigation into Chinese-origin solar panel junction boxes, sodium gluconate and aluminum frames for photovoltaic panels were determined.

Accordingly, it was assessed that the products in question, which were alleged to be dumped, caused material damage to the economic indicators of the domestic production sector.

As a result of the investigation, it was understood that sufficient information, documents and evidence were found to open an anti-dumping investigation, and it was decided to open an anti-dumping investigation into the products in question by the decision of the Unfair Competition in Imports Assessment Board.

China has boosted its renewable energy capacity significantly in recent years despite being the world's top emitter and is also a major producer of solar panels.

Last year, the European Union had also launched two probes into Chinese solar panels over potentially "distortive" subsidies, but eventually closed the investigations as firms involved in a tender in Romania withdrew their bid.