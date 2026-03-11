The Turkish competition watchdog said Wednesday it has launched an investigation into 65 companies in the auditing and financial advisory sector, including major global accounting firms.
The Competition Board (RK) said the probe includes the Turkish units of the so-called Big Four accounting firms: KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY.
In a statement, the authority said the probe aims to determine whether firms and professional organizations in the sector coordinated on service fees or engaged in anti-competitive practices in the labor market.
The authority said it is examining whether companies shared service prices or client portfolios in ways that may have violated competition, whether they took decisions that could block market entry or distort competition, and whether they shared information that negatively affected employee rights and wages.
"The Competition Board, at its meeting on Jan. 29, 2026, decided to determine whether Article 4 of the Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition was violated by making price fixing and customer sharing agreements in service (output) markets, and non-poaching and wage fixing labor agreements (input) markets; exchanging information regarding both input and output markets; and also taking decisions of undertaking associations that restrict competition," the statement shared by the authority read.
KPMG and EY declined to comment, while Deloitte and PwC were not immediately available for comment.