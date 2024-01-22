Several projects aimed at facilitating reconstruction in various fields, from transportation, agriculture, industry and education, are planned for the region impacted by last year's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to a report released Monday.

Investments amounting to TL 5 billion ($165.33 million) are planned for this year for the construction of industrial workplaces in the earthquake zone, according to the data compiled from the 2024 Investment Program by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Moreover, the financing of TL 11 billion is envisaged for repairing the damage caused by the tremors to railways, while the Ministry of Education is expected to realize projects worth TL 7.5 billion for constructing steel-structured schools in 11 provinces.

Through investments, it also aimed to support manufacturing, tourism, housing and repair of environmental damage, as per the report.

A pair of devastating earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye nearly a year ago, causing widespread damage, razing thousands of buildings and claiming at least 50,000 lives.

In the agriculture field, an allocation of TL 2 billion has been made by the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSI) for earthquake repairs in 11 provinces within the scope of flood protection measures.

Additionally, an expenditure of some TL 208 million has been outlined for the project supporting the "Construction of Iskenderun Fishermen's Harbor After the Earthquake," which is planned to be completed in 2025 by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Among other highlighted investments is an allocation of TL 5 billion targeted for the industrial premises project in the earthquake zone, planned under the auspices of the Industry and Technology Ministry.

The Turkish State Railways (TCDD) General Directorate foresees an investment of TL 11 billion to remedy the damages caused by earthquakes on railways, with the project planned to be completed in 2027.

In the context of the "Türkiye Earthquake Post-Recovery and Reconstruction Project," spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change across 12 provinces, a targeted investment of around TL 6 billion is envisioned for the year 2024.

As part of the ministry's initiatives, another project falling within the realm of post-earthquake reconstruction is projected to involve an expenditure of approximately TL 3.7 billion.

In addition to the reconstruction efforts, education and culture-related projects are expected to be implemented in the earthquake-affected provinces.

While the Education Ministry is expected to realize projects estimated at TL 7.5 billion, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has allotted TL 1.4 billion for the maintenance, repair and environmental arrangement of cultural assets in the earthquake zone.

Within this framework, damaged museums across the provinces of Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Adana are set to be repaired.

Additionally, the renovation of a total of 66,800 square meters (719,029 square feet) of libraries in Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Şanlıurfa and Osmaniye is highlighted as another project.

Accordingly, a disbursement of TL 200 million is projected within the scope of these renovations this year.

The General Directorate of Iller Bank will oversee infrastructure projects to enhance drinking water and sewerage systems in cities impacted by earthquakes.

For drinking water projects, TL 1.2 billion was allocated for storage and urban infrastructure projects in Adana and Kahramanmaraş in 2024.

On the other hand, a TL 3.7 billion investment is projected to construct sewage networks, wastewater treatment plants and rainwater sewerage systems in these provinces.

As part of the project encompassing Adıyaman, Hatay, Malatya and Şanlıurfa, an investment of TL 2.2 billion is earmarked for this year, focusing on conveyance lines, urban infrastructure, rehabilitation and network construction. Additionally, an estimated TL 2.8 billion is set to be allocated for sewage networks and wastewater treatment plants in these provinces.