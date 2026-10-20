Türkiye is part of a region that has an $872 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects, highlighting its investment potential and offering international and corporate investors greater exposure to the region ahead of 2030, according to a report from HSBC.

Investment in alternative logistics routes could mitigate the impact of the Iran war and make the Strait of Hormuz "redundant" in the next five years, HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery told an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

The report, published Monday and based on data from MEED, a Dubai-based construction industry market intelligence platform, covers the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

The $872 billion is part of a wider infrastructure pipeline worth $1.4 trillion.

The Iran war has shown how heavily the world relies on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf between Iran and Oman. A fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade previously passed through it.

The conflict is pushing Gulf nations to channel resources into energy pipelines to ports, Elhedery said. He said this investment will help the region weather the fallout.

"Of course, we do wish and hope to see a resolution to the conflict," he said, but "Hormuz, probably in five years' time, may become redundant."

"We do see this region being able to recover and then continue growing," he said. "It will mean a lot of investment."

A recent HSBC survey of over 1,600 business leaders and around 820 global institutional investors, meanwhile, found ⁠that they still considered the Gulf an attractive investment hub.

However, after growth of 3.3% in 2025, the World Bank last week forecast a deep economic contraction of 1.3% in the Middle East, ⁠North Africa and Pakistan region this year due to the war. That should be followed by a strong but uneven rebound in 2027.

HSBC's report doesn't say which Turkish projects are included in the $872 billion or how much of it is in Türkiye.

The country's place in the grouping reflects its role as a route between the Gulf and Europe.

The most direct example is the Development Road, a planned corridor linking the Persian Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Türkiye. It complements the Middle Corridor, the route across Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Cargo leaving Iraq's Faw Port, on the Gulf coast in Iraq's far south, would travel about 1,200 kilometers by rail to Ovaköy, a crossing on the Türkiye-Iraq border in southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish officials have linked that project to Hormuz and said that, had the Development Road been completed, the world's energy supply would have been far less affected.

Earlier this month, Türkiye opened the Çerkezköy-Kapıkule section, the longest part of the Halkalı-Kapıkule high-speed rail line, extending the network to the EU border.

The line is 229 kilometers long. It begins on Istanbul's western edge and ends at Türkiye's main rail and road border crossing with Bulgaria, at Kapıkule near the northwestern city of Edirne.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the line is a key component of the 2,094-kilometer Turkish section of the Development Road.