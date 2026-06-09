Türkiye is prepared for the opening of a key customs gate with Syria, a top trade official said on Tuesday at an event in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, which gathered officials from both countries to discuss commercial opportunities and advancing trade and integration.

Turkish officials highlighted growing economic ties with Syria during the "City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo," announcing plans to open new customs gates and targeting a $10 billion (TL 460 billion) trade volume in the coming years.

The summit, organized by Anadolu Agency (AA) in cooperation with the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, gathered Turkish and Syrian officials and businesspeople.

The summit focused on a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem planned for the border region and related investment opportunities.

Following the opening ceremony, Anadolu Economy and Finance News Department Director Serhat Akkan moderated a session titled "New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria."

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar participated as speakers in the session.

The ministers evaluated opportunities for cooperation between the economies of the two countries.

Bolat stated that the two nations aim to reach a $5 billion annual trade volume within two years and $10 billion by the early 2030s.

"We are fully prepared for the opening of the Islahiye Customs Gate, and by working together, we will be able to announce its opening as soon as possible," he said.

Officials also informed their Syrian counterparts about their readiness to open the customs gate between Nusaybin and Qamishli.

Bolat emphasized that Türkiye gave top priority to protecting Syria's territorial integrity and national unity following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

He also informed that Turkish banks reached an agreement to open branches in Syria as central banks continue their negotiations.

Türkiye strongly supported the Syrian government to help lift embargoes imposed by the U.S. and the European Union.

Long-term partnerships

Turkish Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yılmaz described Türkiye as Syria's gateway to global markets and Europe.

Yılmaz attended a special session as a guest, which addressed revitalized trade, logistics and production ties, alongside messages regarding regional economic integration.

He characterized Syria as a strategic logistics corridor connecting Türkiye to the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The ambassador advised investors to establish long-term partnerships rather than focusing solely on short-term trade.

He recommended the Aleppo-Idlib region as a primary investment area due to its stable energy supply and skilled workforce.

Yılmaz pointed out that security conditions in Syria improved significantly after the central government regained control of various territories.

Turkish officials also started working with the immigration authority to facilitate visa processes for Syrians making a definitive return to their home country.

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin highlighted the massive opportunities existing between Aleppo and Gaziantep.

She also called for the revitalization of historical logistics networks to boost regional trade.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber stressed the necessity of standing shoulder to shoulder to build a shared future based on historical ties.

He predicted that the border area would soon become the new economic hub of Türkiye.

The event also sought to highlight regional production, logistics and investment opportunities while creating lasting cooperation platforms between the public sector, private sector and academia.

The summit, which comprehensively addressed the revitalized trade, logistics and production ties between Türkiye and Syria, aimed to contribute to regional economic integration.