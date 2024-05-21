President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and Romania aim to reach $15 billion in bilateral trade volume, as he met with the country's prime minister in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Romania exceeded $10 billion for two consecutive years," Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with visiting Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the presidential complex in Ankara.

"Our goal is to reach $15 billion," he added.

Erdoğan also said that Ankara has implemented a passport-free policy for Romanian travelers.

"We have implemented a regulation that will enable Romanian citizens to travel to our country with their identity cards," Erdoğan added.

Last month, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said that Türkiye’s direct investments in Romania reached $7.5 billion, adding that Romania is one of the top 10 countries among EU member states where Turkish companies invest, and in the contracting sector, it is a country that ranks first in Europe.