Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday aimed at strengthening cooperation in the railway and logistics sectors to enhance regional connectivity and trade links.

The agreements were signed in Riyadh following a meeting between Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

According to a statement from the Turkish Transport Ministry, one memorandum focuses on cooperation in logistics services, including the construction, operation and management of logistics centers.

The second agreement aims to expand collaboration across all areas of the railway sector.

Uraloğlu said uninterrupted trade and logistics flows have become increasingly critical amid ongoing regional tensions.

"At a time when our region is going through a sensitive period, ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of trade and logistics chains has become more critical than ever. Removing obstacles facing the transport sector is a strategic necessity," he said.

The minister noted that bilateral road freight transport between the two countries had reached around 20,000 annual trips before 2012 but declined due to regional developments.

"Although current figures remain below those levels, our goal is to move cooperation beyond its previous peak," Uraloğlu said.

He added that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments along routes passing through Syria, Jordan and Iraq, highlighting that two pilot freight operations from Türkiye to Saudi Arabia via Iraq had demonstrated the feasibility of the corridor.

Uraloğlu emphasized the importance of expanding both bilateral and transit transport, noting that transit routes provide access to European and Gulf markets and could strengthen regional trade integration.

He also stressed the need for secure and stable highway connections between the two countries and called for coordinated planning with regional partners to establish a future road map for transport cooperation.

On rail transport, Uraloğlu said a direct railway connection between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia would be of strategic importance. He also highlighted potential cooperation in high-speed rail systems and railway rolling stock.