Türkiye is waiting for Qatar to send it a sale contract and ​a draft training program as part of its deal with Britain ⁠to procure Eurofighter ⁠Typhoon jets, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

NATO allies Türkiye and Britain ​signed the deal for 20 ​jets last ⁠year, in a move aimed at deepening bilateral ties and bolstering Turkish air defenses. Ankara has said it was also seeking 24 more jets from Qatar and Oman.

Under the deal with Britain, Qatar and Oman can supply Türkiye with some of its ⁠own ⁠Typhoons, though that requires a separate sales contract.

At its weekly press briefing, the ministry said that talks on the procurement were continuing and that Turkish and Qatari delegations discussed technical and logistical matters in August and September. These included the scope of jets and ⁠ammunition to be procured, training for pilots and maintenance teams.

"It is expected for Qatar to prepare the draft ​training program and the sales contract to be sent ​to our country," it said.

Britain, a leading partner in the Eurofighter program, had been Türkiye's most vocal supporter, and the agreement followed long negotiations to overcome a German objection to the sale.

Türkiye's interest in the Typhoons was first reported in 2022, as Ankara grew frustrated with prolonged negotiations over the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.

Türkiye is scheduled to receive the first of the batch of jets from the U.K. in 2030. The deal provides the option for the sale of more jets in the future.

Türkiye meanwhile signed an accord with Qatar, Pakistan and ⁠Indonesia on ‌Wednesday to ‌boost defense cooperation and strengthen defensive ⁠capabilities, including through joint ‌development and production.

The ministry added that its defense budget ​was increased for 2027 ⁠due to ongoing domestic defense ⁠industry projects for air defenses and platforms, Türkiye's ⁠indigenous Kaan fighter jet program, drone development and shipbuilding.

The homegrown fifth-generation warplane is sought to replace the Air Force Command's aging F-16 fleet, which is planned to be phased out starting in the 2030s.