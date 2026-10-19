Türkiye will take some of the diesel Russia is supplying to global markets under its agreement with U.S. President Donald ​Trump, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sunday.

Bayraktar said the U.S.-Russia diesel supply deal was important in terms ⁠of energy security for Türkiye. ⁠Ankara relies on Russia for some of its energy needs, as well as on Iran, Azerbaijan and others. It is trying ​to diversify through deals with the U.S. and other ​partners.

"Russia ⁠imposed restrictions on diesel exports in recent months when they started experiencing this problem. Now they reached a diesel deal with Trump ... Through the talks we held, we will take some of that diesel to Türkiye," Bayraktar told broadcaster Kanal 7. He did not elaborate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European officials and some of Trump's fellow Republican politicians strongly criticized the deal.

Bayraktar also said that Türkiye plans to bring a second floating gas production platform online in the first quarter of 2028, adding that ⁠the ⁠platform would bring Türkiye's daily output in the Black Sea to 45 million cubic meters.

On Saturday, Türkiye sent its first floating gas production platform, the Osman Gazi, to the Black Sea, a move Bayraktar has said is expected to roughly double daily output from its largest domestic gas field, the Sakarya field, to 20 million cubic meters from the current 9.5 million, equivalent to 7.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually.

"In ⁠the first quarter of 2028, the second floating production platform is coming to Türkiye and we will carry out 25 million cubic meters of production with it. It ​has a slightly bigger capacity (than Osman Gazi)," he said.

"Therefore, with 45 million cubic ​meters, we will be using our own gas in three out of four homes in Türkiye."

He added that Türkiye's daily ⁠production ‌at the ‌field would increase to 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent ⁠with the second floating platform.

Türkiye is one ‌of Europe's largest gas markets, consuming 59 bcm last year. The country relies on ​imports for almost all its gas ⁠needs, with domestic production totaling 3.1 bcm last ⁠year, most of it from the Sakarya field.

Bayraktar also said hydrocarbon exploration ⁠operations planned off Pakistan had ​been delayed by about six months due to the Iran war's impact on the region.