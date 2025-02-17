Türkiye's competition regulator said on Saturday it had fined Frito Lay Gıda TL 1.3 billion ($35.90 million) over a violation of the country's competition law, as it concluded its investigation into the division.

In a statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said that Frito Lay Gıda, which offers popular snack brands such as Doritos, Ruffles, Cheetos and Çerezza violated the competition law by preventing its competitors' sales in small shops, markets and kiosks.

The board also ruled that 30% of Frito Lay Gıda stands will be reserved for competitor products in sales points smaller than 200 square meters (2,152.8 square feet). It suggested, that if for any reason, competing products are not available at the point of sale or are out of stock, this section reserved for competing products will be left empty and will not be filled with Frito Lay products.

The company responded to a decision in a statement on Monday saying it has "a deep-rooted history in our country dating back many years," while pledging to use its legal rights.

"As always, it has been and continues to be our priority to carry out all our activities in accordance with the law and legislation," it said.

"When the decision regarding the Competition Authority investigation dated 21.03.2024 and numbered 24-14/291-M is notified to our company, it will be examined in detail and the necessary evaluations will be made and all legal remedies will be followed against the decision," it added.