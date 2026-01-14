Türkiye and Somalia on Tuesday inked the "Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026-2027 Action Plan," formally bringing the agreement into force, according to a ministry statement.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission was held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan met with Somali Labor and Social Affairs Minister Salim Alio Ibro and his delegation on the occasion of the meeting.

Işıkhan said the protocol and action plan envisage comprehensive and sustainable cooperation in key areas, including labor inspections, occupational health and safety, effective management of labor migration, vocational training and the development of national occupational standards.

Following a bilateral meeting with Ibro, Işıkhan chaired a delegation-level meeting with his counterpart.

Speaking at the meeting, the Turkish minister expressed satisfaction with the continued strengthening and expansion of Türkiye-Somalia relations across all fields, noting that bilateral ties have gained a strategic dimension over the years.

Voicing hope for a productive and results-oriented cooperation period, Işıkhan said: "As a ministry, we attach great importance to sharing our experience with the Somali side in matters within our mandate, and we aim to strengthen our cooperation in these areas.”

He added that the 2026-2027 action plan will elevate existing cooperation to a more advanced level, expand its scope, and provide a solid and sustainable legal basis for the exchange of information, documents and experts between the two ministries.