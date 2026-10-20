Türkiye aims to rank as the world's sixth-highest-earning country in the tourism sector, with a new budget of $244.5 million under the 2027 central government budget draft.

The funding, increased from $188.4 million this year, aligns with Ankara's Medium-Term Program (MTP) and its tourism revenue targets of $70 billion in 2027, $73.5 billion in 2028 and $78.5 billion in 2029, according to a report on Tuesday.

Türkiye posted a record performance last year, generating $65.2 billion in tourism revenue, but the initial 2026 revenue target of $68 billion was revised downward to $65 billion due to ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the tensions in the Middle East.

The country is expected to improve its position in global tourism revenue rankings from a projected seventh place this year to sixth in 2027 as revenues increase, according to global tourism revenue data from the World Tourism Organization.

If the country achieves its $70 billion target next year and moves up in global revenue rankings, subsequent projections place Türkiye in fifth place by 2028.

Türkiye rose from 15th to seventh place in global tourism revenue, while climbing from eighth to fourth place in total tourist arrivals since 2017.

The country is expected to maintain its fourth-place ranking in total tourist arrivals throughout 2027-2029, while aiming to improve its standing in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), moving up to 35th place from its projected 36th-place finish last year.

Ankara aims for 34th place in 2028 and 33rd by 2029, further cementing the country's status as a top global travel destination.