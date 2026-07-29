Türkiye and Tunisia stressed Wednesday their intention to elevate their bilateral trade volume through new collaborative agreements.

Türkiye's Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gürcan noted that countries now seek strategic production and investment partners alongside traditional trade relationships.

Gürcan was speaking at the Türkiye-Tunisia Business and Investment Development Forum in Istanbul, attended by senior officials and sector representatives from the two countries.

Türkiye's exports to Tunisia reached $1.2 billion (TL 56.88 billion) in 2025, marking an 11.6% increase, while imports from the country stood at $350 million.

Gürcan emphasized that the goal is not only to export but also to purchase Tunisian products to foster a mutually beneficial economic relationship.

Banu Küçükel, chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Türkiye-Tunisia Business Council, highlighted that Tunisia serves as a strategic gateway to Africa.

Küçükel stated that the two countries have strong complementary advantages in sectors such as automotive, machinery, electronics, textiles and agriculture.

Participants held bilateral meetings during the forum to explore new trade and investment opportunities.