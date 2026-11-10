Türkiye updated its Green Deal Action Plan for 2026-2030 to strengthen its integration into global green supply chains and align it with its customs union agreement with the European Union, according to the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The five-year strategic framework, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aims to establish global collaborations for the efficient reuse of natural resources.

The update comes as green transition efforts accelerate worldwide, with the U.N. and the EU establishing policies governing the circular economy and industrial decarbonization.

The circular noted that Türkiye has made significant progress in climate legislation and carbon pricing, while "boosting renewable energy capacity, transitioning to a circular economy, and promoting sustainable production practices."

The new five-year framework is built on a twin transition approach addressing green and digital transformations simultaneously.

The newly established Green Deal Working Group will be chaired by the Trade Ministry or a designated deputy to monitor and evaluate implementation alongside high-level representatives from relevant ministries.

All relevant public institutions will be required to submit annual progress reports for the specific actions under their responsibility.