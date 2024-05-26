Türkiye’s citrus exports rose 16% in January-April when compared to the year earlier to reach $475 million, according to a head of a local exporters association on Sunday, with shipments to one of the top markets, Iraq jumping nearly 400% in the same period.

"In 2023, our exports of citrus products increased by 23%, from $903 million to $1.1 billion. We succeeded in passing the $1 billion threshold in citrus product exports for the first time in 2023," said Hayrettin Uçak, the president of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association.

Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA) he added that they aim to lift this figure to $1.3 billion this year.

Russia was the largest market for Turkish citrus growers in the first four months, preserving its top spot, with exports to this country standing at $148 million, said Uçak.

Iraq came in second at $90.2 million, marking a staggering 399% increase.

Moreover, Türkiye's citrus exports to Ukraine and Poland were realized at $45.5 million and $23.4 million, respectively, while citrus shipments to Romania generated $22 million in revenues, according to Uçak.

The share of tangerine in total citrus exports was recorded at 49%, or $233.5 million, in the first four months of 2024. The outbound shipments of tangerines to Russia totaled $98 million, while this figure was recorded at $32 million for Iraq, respectively.

While Türkiye exported tangerines worth $4.3 million to Iraq in the January-April period of 2023, it managed to lift this figure to $32 million in the same period of 2024, with a record increase of 659%.

Lemon exports to Iraq, on the other hand, surged 181% year-over-year to $33.4 million, while orange exports to this country shot up, rising more than 1,300% to $23.3 million in the January-April period.

Tangerine shipments to Ukraine and Poland generated $24 million and $10.2 million in export revenues, respectively, while Serbia imported $10 million worth of tangerine.