Long overlooked by its NATO allies, Türkiye's defense industry has now found its place at the military alliance's top table, propelled by an ambitious, top-down government strategy.

Turkish arms manufacturers saw their turnover increase 15-fold between 2002 and 2023, specialist defense website TurDef says, while exports rose from around $800 million in 2010 to $7.1 billion in 2024.

"Ten years ago, when we spoke about the Turkish defense industry, people would laugh. Not anymore," says TurDef founder Özgür Ekşi.

"Türkiye designs, develops and produces a large part of its own defense equipment," says retired French brigadier general Patrice Moyeuvre, head of defense and security at Advantis consultancy.

"Its efforts have paid off and this can be seen, in particular in its export success," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

For much of the past two decades, Ankara has expressed frustration over its Western allies' failure to provide adequate defense systems against missile threats despite Türkiye being a NATO member.

Years of investment have helped it evolve from a country heavily reliant on foreign defense systems to one where domestically developed platforms meet almost all of its needs.

The transformation since the early 2000s has driven the development of a broad range of homegrown air, land and naval platforms, reducing foreign dependency from around 80% to below 20% today.

Turkish Naval Forces' special operations force Underwater Offense (SAT) soldiers take part in the Denizkurdu-I/2026 Exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean, off the coast of Aksaz, in Muğla, Türkiye, Sept. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye has established firms that have gone on to become giants: drone powerhouse Baykar, defense electronics giant Aselsan; defense software and systems expert Havelsan; aerospace manufacturer TAI; missile and rocket manufacturer Roketsan and others.

'Versatility'

In 2004, Ankara stopped buying off-the-shelf systems from abroad and brought weapons development in-house, placing the entire sector under its Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) that reports directly to the president.

"Given Türkiye's geostrategic location ... the imperative for a coherent and forward-looking national strategy is clear," says Uğur Tarçın, a professor at Istanbul's Marmara University.

Over the past decade, Ankara has "exported 230 different types of defense products to 185 countries" – an achievement which "reflects both the versatility and competitiveness" of its capabilities, he said.

Drones produced by Baykar and TAI are now ubiquitous across modern-day battlefields.

A Baykar K2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is displayed during the Best Military Drone Team Competition, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

"We've made huge leaps in terms of in-house developed products," said a Turkish industrialist who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity.

"We needed to develop different mechanisms for the war against PKK, in particular in surveillance," he said, referring to the terrorist group.

"We could not get help from abroad and could not get it from fighter jets. So, we started to develop drones."

'Now supplier of choice'

For the past three years, Türkiye has seen orders pouring in, becoming the world's 11th largest arms exporter, says Tarçın.

"Particularly notable has been its investment in and testing of advanced systems, including surface-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, drones, and the command networks that enable them to operate," analyst Tom Barton with London-based intelligence firm Janes told AFP.

"Türkiye is now seen as a supplier of choice, competing with European and U.S. companies, especially for Middle Eastern and Asian customers."

A Turkish soldier stands guard during the Best Military Drone Team Competition, Ankara, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Aselsan just marked its 51st birthday by destroying a swarm of drones with its new high-power electromagnetic Ejderha system – "the world's first system to successfully neutralize 51 drones with a single push of a button, without firing a missile or using any ammunition," its CEO Ahmet Akyol said.

Türkiye's new position is reflected in its hosting of a NATO summit this past July, and of NATO Edge this week, focusing on the alliance's critical technology and digital weaponry.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's independence is the cornerstone of his foreign policy, whether speaking with Washington, Kyiv, Moscow or Tehran.