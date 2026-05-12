Türkiye's e-commerce market expanded sharply in 2025, with the transaction volume rising more than 52% year-over-year, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Tuesday.

"The e-commerce volume in our country increased by 52.2% last year to reach TL 4.57 trillion. This is a very significant figure," Bolat said. "It corresponds to approximately $115.5 billion, representing nearly 29% growth in dollar terms."

Bolat was speaking in Ankara at the unveiling of the E-Commerce Outlook Report, which showed total e-commerce transaction volume reached 5.94 billion last year.

Retail e-commerce alone grew 51.8% from a year earlier to TL 2.46 trillion, while the number of retail transactions totaled 1.94 billion.

The sector has expanded rapidly over the last six years. Türkiye's e-commerce volume stood at $23.94 billion in 2019 and rose steadily to $89.58 billion in 2024, marking a 382% increase in dollar terms over the 2019-2025 period.

Bolat said e-commerce accounted for 6.9% of Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, noting that it represented approximately 19.5% of total trade volume.

The minister also highlighted continued growth in e-exports, saying government support measures for both e-commerce and cross-border digital trade remained in place.

More than 11,500 individuals generated over $10,000 each in e-export revenues last year, while Türkiye earned $5.1 billion in foreign currency revenues from e-exports, he noted.

The number of businesses engaged in e-commerce also increased, rising to 634,611 in 2025 from 600,800 a year earlier.

According to the report, 75% of these businesses were sole proprietorships, 21% were limited liability companies and 4% were joint-stock companies.

Male entrepreneurs accounted for 72% of e-commerce business owners, while women represented 28%. The largest share of both male and female business owners fell within the 30-34 age group.

Sectoral data showed food delivery remained the largest segment by number of businesses, accounting for 20.3% of the e-commerce ecosystem, followed by apparel, footwear and accessories at 13.8%, electronics at 11.9%, and home, garden, furniture and decoration at 10.5%.

In terms of transaction value, apparel, footwear and accessories captured the largest share of e-commerce spending in 2025, totaling TL 428.7 billion.

That was followed by electronics with TL 304.34 billion, airlines with TL 285.44 billion and food services with TL 270.16 billion.