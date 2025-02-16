Positive momentum and the development of bilateral ties between EU member Slovenia and Türkiye have been reflected in the growing commercial relations between the duo, which is also seen in a new monthly record in Turkish exports to the country, according to a report on Sunday.

The exports jumped nearly 120% on an annual basis, official trade data revealed.

Economic relations between Türkiye and Slovenia have developed rapidly in recent years. The "Strategic Partnership Document" signed in 2011 has ensured that bilateral relations have gained momentum in many areas.

Although the document does not include a trade commitment, it has contributed to increased trade relations between the two countries in recent years. Thus, trade relations between the parties have also shown steady growth.

Many sectors, such as energy, logistics, health, construction, telecommunications, security, energy, oil and gas, transportation, information technologies, automation solutions, steel construction, logistics and storage, aluminum and metal, defense and aviation, have great potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Accordingly, Türkiye achieved the highest monthly export of all time to Slovenia with $371.5 million in January, data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) showed. Exports to Slovenia surged by a staggering 119.3% last month compared to the previous year.

When examined sectorally, the automotive industry made the most exports to Slovenia, with $170.9 million. Following the automotive sector, chemicals and their products ranked second, with shipments worth $170.3 million, the data revealed.

Other industries, such as the steel sector, exported goods worth $5.5 million, the electrical and electronics sector $4.1 million, and the air conditioning industry $3.4 million. Following closely behind was ready-made clothing and apparel, with exports amounting to $3.3 million, machinery and components at $3.1 million, textiles and raw materials at $3.1 million, iron and non-ferrous metals at $2.8 million and mining products at $911,000.

Thus, nine of the top 10 sectors exporting to Slovenia in January were within the industry sector.

Meanwhile, the sector that increased its exports to Slovenia the most in value in January was chemicals and its products, with $163.7 million, respectively.

Also, considering export growth, this sector was followed by a boost in shipments from the automotive industry of $31.7 million, while relatively smaller increases were observed in the steel sector, with $2.8 million, ready-made clothing and apparel with $1.8 million and air conditioning with $1.8 million.

When examined provincially, the northwestern province of Kocaeli stood out, accounting for over 80% of total monthly sales or $312.6 million. Other cities included Istanbul, with $18.1 million in exports, Bursa with $17.2 million, Sakarya, with $3.7 million and Izmir with $3.5 million.