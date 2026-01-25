Türkiye's annual exports to Spain exceeded $10 billion for the first time last year, rising by over 10% compared to a year earlier amid a positive momentum in ties, a report indicated on Saturday.

The continued improvement in relations between Ankara and Madrid positively reflected on bilateral trade last year and Spain ranked as 7th destination on the list of the countries to which Türkiye exported the most.

Spain was among the 55 target countries designated by Trade Ministry for exports in 2025 and despite fragilities in the European economy last year, demand in Spain, particularly for industrial products, remained strong.

And ongoing cooperation in key sectors and a shared commitment to deepen economic ties between the two countries continue to accelerate trade between Türkiye and Spain. Trade delegations, logistics improvements, and diversification of export portfolios also support mutual trade.

Spain continues to serve as a strategic partner for Türkiye in the European Union market, and exports to this country are expected to rise again this year.

Spain ranked as the seventh largest export destination, with a 3.7% share of Türkiye’s total exports last year, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) citing data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) said.

Exports to Spain increased 10.4% in 2025 compared to 2024.

An analysis of sector-based exports to Spain in 2025 shows that the automotive industry ranked first with $3.4 billion. It was followed by ready-to-wear and apparel with $1.7 billion; chemicals and chemical products with $1.3 billion; and electrical and electronics with $716.6 million and steel with $685.2 million.

In terms of value, the sectors with the largest increases in exports were the automotive industry with $907.6 million, steel with $61.5 million and mining products with $47.9 million.

Türkiye's total goods exports rose 4.5% year-over-year to reach $273.4 billion in 2025, marking new all-time high.

Commenting on the report that exports to Spain surpassed the volume of $10 billion for the first time, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said that this development is "a concrete indicator of our strong and stable economic progress."

"In line with the vision set forth by our president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the determination to make the 'Century of Türkiye' the 'Century of Trade,' we are advancing toward our goals with confident steps, not only achieving the set targets one by one but also experiencing the pride of surpassing them," he said in a post on X.