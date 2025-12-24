Türkiye's exports to Syria have increased by 54% to $3 billion so far this year, a senior official said on Wednesday, with commercial exchange gaining further pace as the fractured nation recovers after years of war.

Ankara was the main backer of the opposition forces that overthrew longtime dictator Bashar Assad over a year ago, and has since pledged to help Syria's reconstruction and economic revival.

Turkish exports to Syria stood at $1.95 billion last year, Deputy Trade Minister Özgür Volkan Ağar told reporters in the southern Antalya province, adding that trade had accelerated significantly in recent months.

"Our exports to Syria have surpassed the $3 billion level. Compared with previous years, we have recorded a 54% increase," Ağar said.

He stated that trade ties with Syria had broadened beyond northern regions following the overthrow of the Assad regime. "Our trade relations have started to develop very successfully with the Damascus administration," he said.

Ağar added that trade was expected to advance further as Syria strengthens its stability and development.

The trade volume between the two countries stood at $2.3 billion in 2010, before the civil war broke out. In 2012, the volume plummeted to $565 million. It increased over the years but never achieved pre-2011 levels.

Overall exports

Türkiye's overall goods exports reached $261.8 billion in 2024, while annualized goods exports over the past 12 months have climbed above $270 billion, he said.

"As of January-November, we have already achieved $270.6 billion in goods exports," Ağar said, noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to announce the latest export figures and 2026 targets on Jan. 3.

"We have already reached goods exports of over $270 billion," he added.

Ağar said Türkiye continued to post a foreign trade surplus in services, with annualized services exports reaching $122.5 billion in the January-November period.

Combined goods and services exports totaled $393.1 billion on an annualized basis as of last month, he said.

"Our goal is to significantly exceed these figures in 2026," Ağar said.