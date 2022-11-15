Türkiye’s exports to the United States reached the highest January-October figure of all time with $11.998 billion, according to official data.

The exports to the country increased by 16.2% in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period of 2021, data by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) showed.

The share of the exports to the U.S. in Türkiye's overall foreign sales meanwhile was recorded as 5.72%, making the U.S. the second to which Türkiye exports the most in the January-October period.

In this period, the country to which Türkiye’s exports increased the most in terms of value was the U.S., as well, with a $1.6 billion increase.

Following the U.S., Türkiye’s exports increased by $1.5 billion to Russia, $1.4 billion to Iraq, $1.3 billion to Germany and $1.2 billion to Romania.

In the first 10 months of the year, Türkiye made the highest exports to Germany with $15.7 billion.

Germany and the U.S. were followed by the United Kingdom with $10.2 billion, Italy with $9.2 billion and Iraq with $8.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the chemical materials and products sector made the most exports to the U.S. with $1.3 billion in the January-October period.

This sector was followed by the automotive industry with $1.19 billion, steel with $1.11 billion, ready-made clothing and apparel with $860 million and jewelry with $829.4 million.

The chemical materials and products sector made the highest increase in exports to the U.S. on a value basis with $393.1 million.

This sector was followed by cement, glass, ceramics and soil products with $272.9 million, ferrous and non-ferrous metals with $239.9 million, the automotive industry with $213.9 million and steel with $194.3 million.