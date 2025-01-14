Türkiye's exports of flowers and ornamental plants hit $141 million last year, increasing slightly compared to a year earlier, a sector representative said on Monday, with the Netherlands and the United Kingdom being the largest recipients.

The country, home to over 3,500 plant species, exports various products, including cut flowers, indoor and outdoor plants, flower bulbs, seedlings, saplings and mosses grown in greenhouses and highlands.

The Netherlands, the U.K., Germany, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine remain key buyers of Turkish carnations, while tree species and fruit saplings are in demand in outdoor product markets.

Industry representatives, who produce in greenhouses and on the plateau throughout the year, sell to 80 countries, mainly the Netherlands.

Ismail Yılmaz, chairperson of the Turkish Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that ornamental plant production spans 6,000 hectares across Türkiye, with 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres) dedicated to cut flower production and another 300 to 400 hectares for outdoor plants.

Carnations are our most important export item, produced on 700 hectares, Yılmaz said, noting that considering Türkiye, Antalya leads in carnation exports.

The sector directly employs more than 60,000 people, with the total workforce climbing to 300,000 when supply chain jobs are included, he added.

Flower exports from Türkiye increased by 2% compared to 2023, reaching $141 million last year, according to Yılmaz.

"The Netherlands is our most important market, followed by the U.K. in flower sales," he said.

"We sell outdoor products to Turkic nations and Gulf countries as our market grows there day by day," he added.