Türkiye's foreign trade gap narrowed slightly by 1.5% to $7.2 billion (TL 277.21 billion) in March compared to the same month a year earlier, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released on Wednesday.

The country's exports totaled $23.4 billion in March, up 3.4%, while imports amounted to $30.6 billion, a 2.2% increase, according to TurkStat.

The export-import coverage ratio was 76.5% in March, improving from 75.6% in March 2024.

When energy products and non-monetary gold are excluded, exports totaled $21.5 billion, representing a 3.3% increase in March 2025, while imports reached $23.15 billion.

The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.64 billion in March 2025.

During the January-March 2025 period, exports totaled $65.3 billion, representing a 2.5% increase, while imports reached $87.8 billion, a 4.5% increase.

The main destination for Turkish exports in the first three months of the year was Germany, with $5.3 billion, according to the data. The country was followed by the U.K. with around $4 billion, the U.S. with $3.98 billion, Italy with $3.3 billion and Iraq with $2.92 billion.

On the other hand, Türkiye imported the most from China, Russia and Germany in January-March.

The country's foreign trade deficit was $22.5 billion in the three months, up 11% year-over-year.