Türkiye on Wednesday announced the dates on which five international agreements involving Ukraine, the European Commission, the United Nations and Qatar entered into force.

According to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine, signed in Kyiv in February 2022, entered into force as of this October.

The decision also confirmed Sept. 8 as the effective date for two agreements involving the European Commission.

These include the fourth addendum and related diplomatic notes to the financing agreement for Türkiye's 2016 Annual Action Programme under the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA II), as well as an amendment protocol concerning the financing agreement for Türkiye's 2020 Annual Action Programme.

The agreement between the Turkish government and the Secretariat of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement concerning the COP31 climate conference entered into force on July 22.

Meanwhile, a technical arrangement between Türkiye and Qatar concerning the temporary deployment of Qatari military aircraft and support personnel on Turkish territory took effect on Sept. 30, according to the decision.